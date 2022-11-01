Shujan for political reforms to overcome economic crisis

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) has recommended taking initiatives for effective political reforms to overcome the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

"The first and necessary step of political reform will be holding free and fair elections. But an elected government alone is not enough to establish democratic rule. Effective democracy requires elected representatives to govern the state in the public interest, above individual and party interests," Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said at a press conference Tuesday (1 November).

He also suggested cultivating a political culture of practicing multi-party democratic values and implementing all decisions based on dialogue with political opponents.

Majumdar stated that the current crisis is not only an economic crisis, two other issues are closely related to it - one is the absence of effective democracy or 'democratic deficit' and another is the lack of good governance or 'governance failure.'

"Lack of good governance has influenced the ongoing economic crisis. Government patrons have institutionalised corruption by establishing cronyism wherever they can," he added.

He went on to say, "In these circumstances, the IMF loan will not actually work. The economic crisis will continue if the political and democratic deficit can not be resolved."

Majumdar proposed 21-point political reforms on behalf of Sujan.

The proposals are: Bringing change in political culture, electoral reforms, polls-time interim government, effective national parliament, independent judiciary, constitutional reforms, democratic and transparent political parties, independent statutory institutions, comprehensive anti-corruption campaign, administrative reforms, decentralisation and local government, media freedom, strong civil society, protecting human rights, a new social contract, protection of environmental balance, establishment of good governance in financial sector, end of communal mentality, investing for the youth, empowering women and implementing the Hill Tracts Peace Accord.