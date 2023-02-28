Power deal with Adani Group against public interest: Shujan

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 09:36 pm

It also stated that a series of ill-considered and anti-people decisions taken by the government is pushing the power sector of the country towards a deeper crisis

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 09:36 pm
Civic organisation Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) said the government's power purchase agreement with the controversial Indian conglomerate Adani Group is against public interest as the country will have to pay electricity prices several times higher than the current market rate.

Citing the deal as unequal, opaque and discriminatory, the organisation said in a press release on Tuesday that the agreement will put additional pressure on the people of the country.

Bangladesh will be responsible for all fines and compensations of coal suppliers, transporters and port operators. Another major issue in the agreement is the capacity charge, which has been fixed illogically, it said.

The organisation urged the government to reconsider the deal in the press release signed by Shujan President M Hafizuddin Khan and Editor Badiul Alam Majumdar.

It also stated that a series of ill-considered and anti-people decisions taken by the government is pushing the power sector of the country towards a deeper crisis.

The organisation, which is also known as Citizens for Good Governance, pointed the finger at the government's decision to exclude public hearings in the process of raising electricity and gas prices.

On 29 January, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Bill was passed by the parliament giving the government the power to directly increase or decrease the price of electricity and gas.

"We feel that this action has undermined the right of citizens to participate in the process of raising electricity and gas prices," it said.

Citing media reports on the Power Development Board's (PDB) new contracts with the power plants based on the current exchange rate of the dollar, it said, "This additional cost will be met by increasing the price of electricity at the consumer level, which will make the living conditions of the people more miserable."

The press release further said that to overcome the deep crisis of the electricity, gas and energy sectors of the country, it is very important to formulate people-friendly policies with the involvement of the people of the country, civil society, various stakeholders and political parties.

Adani Group / Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan)

