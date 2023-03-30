Drop DSA case against Prothom Alo editor, release Shams: Shujan

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) has strongly condemned the arrest of Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams, who was sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA) after being picked up from his Savar residence Wednesday.

The civil society organisation, in a press statement Thursday (30 March), demanded journalist Shams' unconditional release and urged the authorities concerned to drop the DSA case against Prothom Alo editor.

"We think various restrictive laws, including the Digital Security Act, have been enacted with the aim of stifling media freedom. Because of these laws, the freedom of expression for journalists is severely restricted. Their professional security is also at risk," reads the statement.

At the same time, Shujan demanded repealing restrictive laws like the Digital Security Act to ensure people's freedom of expression.

Prothom Alo's Savar Correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams was sent to jail today after a Dhaka court rejected his bail petition in a Digital Security Act (DSA) case.

Shamsuzzaman has been shown arrested in the DSA case filed with Ramna police station and was taken to court around 9:30am on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Digital Security Act (DSA) case was filed against national daily Prothom Alo's Editor Matiur Rahman, where the national daily's Savar correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams was also accused alongside his associate cameraperson and other unnamed persons.

Lawyer Abdul Malek alias Mashiur Malek, filed the case with Ramna police station around 11:10pm on Wednesday.

Previously in the early hours of Wednesday, a DSA case was filed against Shamsuzzaman Shams with Tejgaon police station.

He was later picked up from his Savar home by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) around 4am.

Syed Golam Kibria, the general secretary of Ward-11 of the Dhaka North city unit Jubo League, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am.

The case statement said Shams, for his report, paid a child Tk10 and fabricated his quote.

This proves that the report published on 26 March in Prothom Alo was influenced by vested interests to tarnish the image of the government and the country globally, the statement added.