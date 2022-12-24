Restrictions on journalists hinder fair elections: SHUJAN

Leaders of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) on Saturday said when the Election Commission should consult with the media for holding elections in a fair and credible manner, the commission created obstacles to fair elections by imposing restrictions on journalists for Rangpur City Corporation elections slated for Tuesday.

In a virtual press conference organised by SHUJAN, they also requested that candidates participating in the Rangpur City Corporation elections to be held on 27 December present their detailed information.

They further demanded that the Election Commission release income tax returns along with other information in the affidavits of the candidates.

"Restrictions imposed on journalists stand in the way of fair elections. When the commission should take the help of the media, it is further hindering the work of journalists," said SHUJAN Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder at the programme.

He expressed hope that the failure to provide income tax returns of the candidates on the commission's website was not intentional because if it is intentional it will go against the people.

The excitement in this year's Rangpur city election is a little less. The last election was fair. He hoped the election this year will be fair and acceptable too.

SHUJAN Deputy Secretary Zakir Hossain said the election does not seem to be participatory as all mayoral candidates are from prominent political parties. No other party is seen participating even in the local government elections. The effect of coalitions in national elections is also spilling over into local elections, which is never desirable.

In the main article in the programme, SHUJAN Coordinator Dilip Kumar Sarkar said 255 candidates are contesting for three posts in the Rangpur city election – nine for the post of mayor, 179 for the post of councillors in 33 wards and 67 for the post of councillors in 11 reserved wards. The number of candidates decreased by 29 this year as 284 people contested in the 2017 election.

Zakir Hossain also said that there are more businessmen among the candidates. Four out of nine mayoral candidates, which is 44.44%, are businessmen. The profession of out of 178 general ward councillor candidates, 129 or 72.47% is business.

Meanwhile, in face of widespread criticism, the Election Commission has revised the directives issued for the journalists covering the upcoming Rangpur City Corporation polls.

As per the revised circular sent to media on Saturday, journalists will not be allowed to stay more than ten minutes inside the room where the votes will be cast, not the polling station as implied earlier.

Earlier on 18 December, EC issued a circular listing 13 instructions for the media workers who will be collecting news of the Rangpur City Corporation election.