Sheikh Hasina's 43rd Homecoming Day today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Today marks the 43rd  Homecoming Day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On May 17, 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned home from India, after nearly six years in exile, following the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members by some misguided army officers on August 15, 1975.

Both daughters of Bangabandhu -- Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -- survived as they were in Germany at the time.

Hasina was elected president of Awami League in her absence at the party's national council held on February 14-16, 1981.

Awami League and its associate bodies have chalked out various programmes to mark the day.

