Shajib re-elected president, Mamun elected GS in TCJA elections

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 03:23 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the latest bi-annual elections of the TV Camera Journalists Association-Chattogram (TCJA), seasoned journalist Shafiq Ahmed Shajib, representing Channel 24, secured his position as president for an impressive fourth consecutive term. 

Joining him in the executive lineup is Md Ashraful Alam Chowdhury Mamun, senior video journalist of Somoy Television, who clinched the post of general secretary.

The announcement of the election results was made on Friday night, 1 March, by Mohsin Chowdhury, chairman of the Election Management Committee. 

This event, conducted under the supervision of Election Commissioner SM Azizul Qadir and Md Salim Ullah, witnessed the presence of TCJA leaders and the general meeting president, Md Farid Uddin.

The elected officials for the forthcoming term are President Shafiq Ahmed Shajib (Channel 24), Vice President Mohammad Ali Akbar (Banglavision), General Secretary Md Ashraful Alam Chowdhury Mamun (Somoy TV), Deputy General Secretary Mohammad Alamgir (Independent TV), Finance Secretary (Unopposed) Md Zahirul Islam (Ekattor TV), Organizing Secretary (Unopposed) Basu Dev (G TV), Office Secretary (Unopposed) Md Parvez Rahman (Akhan TV), Publicity and Publications Secretary (Unopposed): Saimun Al Murad (Deepta TV), Executive Members (Unopposed) Md Noor Hasib Ifraz, (Ekushey TV), Md Saiful Islam (Banglavision), Rabiul Hossain Tipu (Mashranga TV).

The continuity in Sajib's presidency underscores the trust and confidence the association members have in his leadership abilities, while Mamun's election as general secretary reflects a new era of dedication and vision in steering the TCJA towards its objectives. 

With a blend of experienced veterans and fresh faces, the TCJA is poised to navigate the dynamic landscape of media and journalism in Chattogram with renewed vigour and commitment.

