Armed robbers loot journalist's house in Ctg's Satkania

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2024, 01:50 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 02:05 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Six armed robbers broke into the house of The Daily Chattogram Pratidin editor and looted gold, cash, and valuables in the city's Satkania Upazila in early hours of Thursday (18 April).

Speaking to The Business Standard, the daily's Editor Hossain Thoufique Ifthekher, said, "The incident took place around 2:30am. Six miscreants with arms, aged 18-20, wearing black masks, broke the window grill and entered our house.

"They tied up our caretaker and asked him where my room is. When the caretaker told them that we went to Chattogram City, the robbers searched each room of the house.

"They looted one bhori gold, Tk40,000 cash, and other valuables," he added.

An assistant sub-inspector of Satkania police visited the spot 14 hours after the incident.

A case in connection with the incident is in process.

Satkania Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Priton Sarkar told TBS that they had visited the spot and found evidence of theft. A case has not been filed in connection with the incident yet.

"When a case will be filed, we will take action accordingly," the OC added.

