Steps soon to shut unregistered news portals: Arafat

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat has said the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission will soon be directed to close all unregistered online news portals in the country.

The move is aimed at preventing disinformation, misinformation and to establish accountability, he said while speaking during a "Meet the Reporters" event organised by the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday (20 April).

He said portals already applied for registration and waiting for clearance from relevant authorities will not be shut down.

A total of 426 news portals are registered in the country, he said. Among them, 213 belong to established media outlets, while the remaining 213 are online-only portals. Also, several other news portals have applied for registration.

He mentioned that his ministry has prepared a list of all online news portals in Bangladesh, including those without approval or those that have not applied for registration.

"The list is being sent to the telecommunication regulator," Arafat added.

The state minister also said there is a demand on behalf of the journalists to shut down news portals that spread fake news.

Accessing information

State Minister Arafat noted that in many administrative places, there is often a reluctance to share information with journalists when requested, which can lead to misinformation.

"That's why we're streamlining ministries to provide information quickly. Let me emphasise, when information is requested, it should be provided promptly without any hesitation," he said.

The state minister said truth is important, regardless of whether it favours the government or not.

"Criticism based on accurate information is welcomed, but spreading rumours by distorting facts is unacceptable. Measures are being taken to prevent information misuse while safeguarding media freedom," he added.

He further said accountability in information dissemination is vital to prevent misinformation. He also expressed the government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for journalists.

Arafat said the government will work alongside the media to combat misinformation. "Efforts are underway to ensure timely provision of accurate information to prevent the spread of falsehoods."

The state minister also called for collective efforts to counter misinformation and urged journalists to prioritise objective reporting.

Arafat said he was glad to address everyone on the 100th day of the new government but feels he hadn't accomplished much yet.

"The Ministry of Information is a very big – among the top 5 ministries. I still don't know everything about this huge ministry. But I have learned many things and I am trying to know more deeply what is there in the ministry," he added.

The event was chaired by DRU President Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, and moderated by Joint Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman