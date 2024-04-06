Shab-e-Qadr to be observed tonight

Bangladesh

UNB
06 April, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 12:39 pm

Related News

Shab-e-Qadr to be observed tonight

Muslim devotees will spend the night seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah

UNB
06 April, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 12:39 pm
Shab-e-Qadr to be observed tonight

The holy Lailatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr, the holiest and most blessed night for Muslims, will be observed across the country on Saturday night with due solemnity and religious fervour.

Muslim devotees will spend the night seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

According to the holy Quran, this is superior to a thousand nights as the Quran was revealed to the greatest Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) on this glorified night to show mankind the path of worldly and eternal emancipation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Devout Muslims usually pass the night offering special prayers, recitation from the holy Quran, holding milad mahfils, zikr and other religious rituals at mosques and in their houses.

They also visit graveyards to seek divine blessings for the departed souls of their near and dear ones.

Newspapers will publish special articles while state-run Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private television channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of Lailatul Qadr.

Top News

Shab-e-Qadr / Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

1d | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Labour exports slightly improves

Labour exports slightly improves

3h | Videos
Every house turned into a cot factory of Bhaluka Upazila

Every house turned into a cot factory of Bhaluka Upazila

2h | Videos
What Biden Said Criticized Israel

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

16h | Videos
Will robots replace people in factories?

Will robots replace people in factories?

1h | Videos