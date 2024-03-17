American rapper Lil Jon converts to Islam

Splash

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 07:26 pm

Related News

American rapper Lil Jon converts to Islam

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 07:26 pm
Lil Jon, an American DJ and record producer has reportedly embraced Islam. Photo: Collected
Lil Jon, an American DJ and record producer has reportedly embraced Islam. Photo: Collected

Lil Jon, an American DJ and record producer has reportedly embraced Islam.

Jonathan H Smith – his original name – hinted that he would be going by the name 'Brother Jon' from now on, calling it "the name my spirit chose." 

Earlier on Friday (15 March), he reportedly embraced Islam at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A video clip surfaced on X where Jon can be seen declaring the 'shahadah', a declaration of faith with the guidance of Islamic scholars.

Lil Jon gained prominence in the 1990s for his contribution to the rise and widespread appeal of the southern movement and lifestyle known as Crunk. 

He has had a series of regional hits alongside the East Side Boyz. With tracks like "Bia Bia" and "Put Yo Hood Up", he achieved national recognition around 2001.

His net worth is estimated at $30 million.

Jonathan H Smith further solidified his fame in the early 2000s with chart-topping hits like "Get Low" and "Turn Down for What".

By embracing Islam, Jon joins a notable group of celebrities who have also converted to the faith, including prominent figures such as Clarence Seedorf, Andrew Tate, Kevin Lee, Gervonta Davis, Thomas Partey, and American writer and activist Shaun King.

Top News

American rapper / Lil Jon / Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

12h | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

9h | Wheels
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

How did Kamrangirchar become factory char?

How did Kamrangirchar become factory char?

Now | Videos
What are the challenges facing Pakistan's new finance minister?

What are the challenges facing Pakistan's new finance minister?

1h | Videos
The price of watermelon is 80 taka per kg

The price of watermelon is 80 taka per kg

3h | Videos
This is how Bangladesh Bank will conduct forced merger

This is how Bangladesh Bank will conduct forced merger

4h | Videos