American rapper Lil Jon converts to Islam

Lil Jon, an American DJ and record producer has reportedly embraced Islam.

Jonathan H Smith – his original name – hinted that he would be going by the name 'Brother Jon' from now on, calling it "the name my spirit chose."

Earlier on Friday (15 March), he reportedly embraced Islam at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles.

Lil Jon has accepted Islam and makes his declaration of faith at the King Fahad Mosque:



pic.twitter.com/fQ3qo9YinU— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 16, 2024

A video clip surfaced on X where Jon can be seen declaring the 'shahadah', a declaration of faith with the guidance of Islamic scholars.

Lil Jon gained prominence in the 1990s for his contribution to the rise and widespread appeal of the southern movement and lifestyle known as Crunk.

He has had a series of regional hits alongside the East Side Boyz. With tracks like "Bia Bia" and "Put Yo Hood Up", he achieved national recognition around 2001.

His net worth is estimated at $30 million.

Jonathan H Smith further solidified his fame in the early 2000s with chart-topping hits like "Get Low" and "Turn Down for What".

By embracing Islam, Jon joins a notable group of celebrities who have also converted to the faith, including prominent figures such as Clarence Seedorf, Andrew Tate, Kevin Lee, Gervonta Davis, Thomas Partey, and American writer and activist Shaun King.