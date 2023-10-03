September sees 1,577 fire incidents across country, highest in Dhaka

At least 1,577 fire incidents occurred across the country in September alone, said the Fire Service and Civil Defense.

Four people were killed in the fires while 11 others were injured, disclosed the Fire Service and Civil Defense Media Cell in a media release published on Tuesday (3 October).

Of the total number, 603 fire incidents occurred in Dhaka Division, 63 in Mymensingh Division, 189 in Chattogram Division, 225 in Rajshahi Division, 132 in Khulna Division, 57 in Sylhet Division, 60 in Barishal Division and 248 in Rangpur Division.

Amid the fire incidents in Dhaka division, 155 occurred in Dhaka city corporation areas, which is 27 higher than those of August. Among the incidents in Dhaka city corporation seven people were injured with no casualties.

However, the number was higher in August was higher with 1,667 incidents across the country.

According to statistics, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Hazaribagh, Tejgaon, Baridhara, and Uttara areas in the capital are more prone to fire incidents, with 16 fire incidents in Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Baridhara areas in September.

Besides, 1,098 patients were transported by ambulance services through 1,152 calls.