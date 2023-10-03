September sees 1,577 fire incidents across country, highest in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 03:28 pm

Related News

September sees 1,577 fire incidents across country, highest in Dhaka

The number of fire incidents has increased significantly in Dhaka

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 03:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least 1,577 fire incidents occurred across the country in September alone, said the Fire Service and Civil Defense.

Four people were killed in the fires while 11 others were injured, disclosed the Fire Service and Civil Defense Media Cell in a media release published on Tuesday (3 October).

Of the total number, 603 fire incidents occurred in Dhaka Division, 63 in Mymensingh Division, 189 in Chattogram Division, 225 in Rajshahi Division, 132 in Khulna Division, 57 in Sylhet Division, 60 in Barishal Division and 248 in Rangpur Division.

Amid the fire incidents in Dhaka division, 155 occurred in Dhaka city corporation areas, which is 27 higher than those of August. Among the incidents in Dhaka city corporation seven people were injured with no casualties.

However, the number was higher in August was higher with 1,667 incidents across the country.

According to statistics, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Hazaribagh, Tejgaon, Baridhara, and Uttara areas in the capital are more prone to fire incidents, with 16 fire incidents in Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Baridhara areas in September.

Besides, 1,098 patients were transported by ambulance services through 1,152 calls.

Top News

Fire incident / fire / Fire Service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

3h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

3h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

8h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

1h | Corporate Talks
How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

3h | TBS SPORTS
How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

4h | TBS Stories
Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

6h | TBS Economy