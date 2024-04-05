Security tightened for banks in Khagrachhari following robberies: DC

In the wake of bank robberies in Bandarban's Ruma and Thanchi upazilas, security measures have been beefed up for public and private banks stationed in hilly Khagrachhari district.

Deputy Commissioner Md Sahiduzzaman confirmed this today (5 April) morning.

Managers of public and private banks in the district said there is no concern over the security. However cautionary measures have been taken following the bank robberies in Bandarban.

Khagrachhari Sadar upazila's Sonali Bank Assistant General Manager Samar Kanti Tripura said, "After the bank robbery a virtual meeting was held where priorities were given on the increase of security measures. In addition, vigilance by the law enforcement agencies has also been tightened. Our bank also has its own security system."

Bangladesh Krishi Bank's Khagrachhari branch Manager Devashish Tripua said, "Our authorities have ordered to increase security. But since we are in the district town, we aren't worried about security. But we're careful. The number of security personnel has been increased."

Two gunmen will perform duty at the branch along with vigilance by the law enforcers, he said.

Private Dutch Bangla Bank Limited's Manger Md Nuruddin Chowdhury said there is no security crisis as the government has increased security measures along with the bank's own security.

DC Sahiduzzaman said the number of police personnel has been increased at the banks for security.

The banking security issue was discussed with importance in the core committee meeting, the DC added.

On Tuesday night, armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) abducted Sonali Bank's Bandarban Ruma upazila branch manager Nizam Uddin.

They also carried out robberies at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank branches in Ruma and Thanchi upazilas on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The Rapid Action Battalion rescued the abducted bank manager on Thursday night and took him to his family on Friday morning.