Myanmar's internal conflict cannot be an excuse for delaying Rohingya repatriation: Hasan

Bangladesh wants to begin the repatriation of Rohingyas but Myanmar's internal conflict, which has always been there, cannot be an excuse for delaying it, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (13 May).

"We are always in engagement with Myanmar. We want to see the commencement of repatriation at least," he said, adding that he even requested his Myanmar counterpart during his recent meeting abroad regarding the matter.

Hasan said the Myanmar government needs to make a collective effort to begin the repatriation of Rohingyas.

He, however, said it is true that the current situation in Arakan creates a barrier to repatriation to some extent but conflict is always there in Myanmar.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.3 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char with a growing number of Rohingya populations every year.

"Look, we engage with the government. We are talking with the government of Myanmar. It is also right that Rohingya repatriation is delayed due to internal conflict there. But what we are talking about is that there has always been chaos in Myanmar," he told reporters in Cox's Bazar earlier on Sunday (12 May).

Sharing the history of the last 70-80 years, Hasan said Myanmar has never been free from unrest, but that cannot be an excuse to not take back the Rohingyas who have been expelled from Myanmar.

Referring to the visit of the members of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs to the Rohingya camp, the foreign minister said that various problems have arisen due to the presence of the Rohingyas for a long time.

For example, he said, environmental problems caused by the Rohingyas, law and order problems, as well as many Rohingyas having been linked to Yaba and other drug trafficking and terrorist activities.

Saying that terrorist and fanatic groups are recruiting members from Rohingya camps, he said that not only problems are being created in the country, but also in the neighbouring countries due to the spread of terrorist networks.

"I have spoken to the Foreign Minister of Myanmar about the repatriation of the Rohingyas and we are also in regular discussions with other countries, so as to put pressure on Myanmar to take back their citizens with full rights," Hasan said.

JS body meeting

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has urged the UN agencies, international non-government organisations (INGOs) and NGOs involved in the Rohingya response to beef up their efforts to attract more support and keep the international community's attention on the Rohingya crisis.

The UN agencies, international non-government organisations (INGOs), NGOs, district administration, and security agencies of Cox's Bazar met the committee members on Sunday.

The committee thanked them for their continued humanitarian support.

They sought cooperation from all so that the Rohingyas could return to Rakhine State at the earliest possible time to attain the ultimate solution of the Rohingya crisis.

The members of the standing committee had their second meeting in Cox's Bazar.

Eight Members of Parliament, including the Chairman of the committee Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, joined the meeting.

The committee members visited Rohingya camps and the Khurushkul Special Ashrayan Project in Cox's Bazar.

In the camps, they visited WFP food distribution centre, learning centre, registration centre, repatriation centres, and office of the Camp in Charge.

They also exchanged views with Rohingya representatives, where Rohingyas expressed a strong desire to return to Rakhine State.

Acting Foreign Secretary, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Parliament attended the programme.

Donald Lu's visit: Dhaka's call for withdrawing sanctions may come up for discussion

Hasan said issues related to visa policy and Dhaka's call for withdrawal of sanctions may come up for discussion during Donald Lu's visit.

"These issues may naturally come up," he said when a reporter wanted to know whether Bangladesh will raise these issues as US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is coming to Dhaka on 14 May.

Lu will be here as part of his tri-nation tour of the region during 10-15 May. He visited India and is now visiting Sri Lanka.

Assistant Secretary Lu will conclude his trip in Dhaka, where he will meet with government officials, civil society leaders, and other Bangladeshis to discuss Bangladesh-US cooperation, including addressing the climate crisis and deepening economic ties, according to the US Department of State.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh maintains excellent relations with the United States and they will work together to take the relations further.

"Whoever visits Bangladesh from the US administration, we will work together to advance our relationship. There are economic relations and we have cooperation in various fields," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After the January 7 national election, the US in a statement on 8 January said, "Looking ahead, the United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties."

In February this year, Eileen Laubacher, special assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, US National Security Council (NSC); Michael Schiffer, USAID assistant administrator, Bureau for Asia; and Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, paid a three-day visit to Bangladesh.

"There is willingness from both sides. Together, we want to create a new chapter in our relations," Hasan told reporters after his meeting with the US delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at that time.