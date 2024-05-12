Govt, UN agencies to collaborate for better living standards of Rohingyas, local communities

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman Mohib at the secretariat today (12 May). Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations agencies will collaborate with the government to enhance the quality of life for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh as well as for the local communities surrounding the refugee camps, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman said today (12 May).

The government is in constant communication with the United Nations and other international organisations to raise the monthly allocation for Rohingyas, he said while talking to reporters after United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on him at the secretariat.

During the meeting, Gwyn Lewis proposed joint initiatives aimed at enhancing Bangladesh's capacity in comprehensive disaster management, including earthquake risk reduction, damage reduction, and rescue operations.

She emphasized that alongside offering strategic support in Bangladesh's disaster management, diverse initiatives are underway to enhance the engagement of local stakeholders with international organisations.

