RMCH intern doctors resume strike demanding arrest of attackers

Intern doctors of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) resumed their strike on Saturday demanding the arrest of the Rajshahi University (RU) students who attacked them over the death of a fellow student.



At 1 pm, a human chain was formed and a rally was held at RMCH premises protesting the attack by RU students, vandalisation and obstructing administrative duty.



Dr Imran Hossain, President of Intern Doctors Council, announced a 72-hour long strike from the rally.



According to the announcement, the intern doctors will carry out protest rallies in front of the hospital every day during the strike. No intern joined work today after the announcement.



"We'll take tougher actions if police don't record the case lodged by the hospital authority and arrest the attackers," Imran said.



KGM Shahriar, a fourth-year student of the marketing department of RU, was critically injured after falling off the roof of Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall on Wednesday night. Shahriar's friends took him to RMCH where he was declared dead.



But Shahriar's classmates alleged the RMCH doctors and staff delayed in attending to him, and insisted he could have been saved. Alleging negligence in his treatment, they started vandalising RMCH in protest. At that time, some intern doctors and hospital staff fought back and threw them out.



Later, the intern doctors went on an indefinite strike, protesting the attack and vandalism carried out by the RU students. Hospital patients naturally suffered as a result.



On Thursday, intern doctors of RMCH withdrew their indefinite strike, with the condition that the strike would resume unless the attackers were identified and punished within 24 hours.



Today's development comes following no headway in that regard.