RMCH intern doctors resume strike demanding arrest of attackers

Bangladesh

UNB
22 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

RMCH intern doctors resume strike demanding arrest of attackers

UNB
22 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 08:59 pm
RMCH intern doctors resume strike demanding arrest of attackers

Intern doctors of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) resumed their strike on Saturday demanding the arrest of the Rajshahi University (RU) students who attacked them over the death of a fellow student. 
 
At 1 pm, a human chain was formed and a rally was held at RMCH premises protesting the attack by RU students, vandalisation and obstructing administrative duty. 
 
Dr Imran Hossain, President of Intern Doctors Council, announced a 72-hour long strike from the rally. 
 
According to the announcement, the intern doctors will carry out protest rallies in front of the hospital every day during the strike. No intern joined work today after the announcement. 
 
"We'll take tougher actions if police don't record the case lodged by the hospital authority and arrest the attackers," Imran said. 
 
KGM Shahriar, a fourth-year student of the marketing department of RU, was critically injured after falling off the roof of Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall on Wednesday night. Shahriar's friends took him to RMCH where he was declared dead. 
 
But Shahriar's classmates alleged the RMCH doctors and staff delayed in attending to him, and insisted he could have been saved. Alleging negligence in his treatment, they started vandalising RMCH in protest. At that time, some intern doctors and hospital staff fought back and threw them out. 
 
Later, the intern doctors went on an indefinite strike, protesting the attack and vandalism carried out by the RU students. Hospital patients naturally suffered as a result. 
 
On Thursday, intern doctors of RMCH withdrew their indefinite strike, with the condition that the strike would resume unless the attackers were identified and punished within 24 hours. 
 
Today's development comes following no headway in that regard. 

Top News

RMCH / strike / intern doctors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

10h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

7h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

12h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

3h | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

3h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

6h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning