A deep dive into the ongoing doctor’s strike and the unseen crisis of dignity

Recently we have seen thousands of trainee doctors across the country, comprising private trainee doctors under the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS), private residents associated in specialisation with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), and intern doctors from various medical college hospitals, have commenced a mass strike. An estimated 7,000 postgraduate trainees and 3,500 intern doctors are participating in this unprecedented protest.

At the root of the escalating strike lies the protracted issue of unpaid allowances for private trainee doctors and residents, spanning for an agonising nine-month period. Have we ever thought of this that the huge financial straits faced by these medical professionals have plunged them into a state of profound hardship, exacerbated by the timing of the crisis coinciding with even the holy month of Ramadan? Amidst the spiritual significance of the month, these doctors find themselves grappling with financial insecurities, highlighting the urgency of their demands for redressal.

To my personal acknowledgement, there are several trainee doctors who have even lend money from their friends or seniors to survive. Trainee doctors, who are married and have kids with them, are suffering the worst. At some instances, we have come to know that they even failed to buy foods for their children. I know a few residents and trainees who are offering private tuitions to survive this long period without allowances. Some trainees have also posted on social media groups to offer the zakat funds to them as a mercy of Ramadan. In short, our beloved trainee doctors who uphold the integrity and excellence of tertiary heath care system are surviving by the trifle mercy of their surrounding connections.

Our intern doctors remain on duty for a time of 8-16 hours per day on an average and 56-96 hours a week, that is way above a normal level in comparison to other countries. But unfortunately, the allowance of Tk15,000 per month (for approximately about 360 hours a month) is rudimentary and an insult towards their dedication. For a long period of time, intern doctors have not seen any pay rise. I suggest a Tk30,000 per month and 5% increment per year should be taken in action to promote a healthy culture of allowance for them.

The grievances causing the strike are encapsulated in a comprehensive set of demands articulated by the protesting medical professionals. Foremost among these demands is a substantial increase in their monthly allowances, which currently stand at Tk25,000 for postgraduate trainees and Tk15,000 for interns. In a bid to rectify their financial predicament and align their compensation with the demands and responsibilities of their profession, the striking doctors are claiming for an affordable raise. Their proposal seeks to elevate the allowances to Tk50,000 for postgraduate trainees and Tk30,000 for interns, a move aimed at alleviating their financial burdens and ensuring a balance of financial security to cope up with challenges of their training period.

The effects of their absence are keenly felt within the hospital healthcare system, as the absence of such a substantial and prominent portion of healthcare personnel inevitably disrupts the delivery of services. While primary and secondary healthcare facilities remain operational, tertiary healthcare institutions, like medical university, medical college hospitals and specialised institutes, are grappling with the mass withdrawal of junior doctors from their duties. Even the mid-level doctors of these institutions (like registrar, assistant registrars, indoor medical officers) have agreed to the demands put forwarded by them.

While we, the other service providing professionals are tackling this short-term crisis, I would like to take the liberty to place fervent request to the media fraternity to exercise responsible journalism in their coverage of the events. Fabricated narratives or sensationalised reporting have the potential to exacerbate tensions and impede efforts towards resolution. Instead, I may ask a collective call for solidarity and support from the media to amplify the voices of the aggrieved medical professionals and help for their rightful entitlements.

Our interns, our residents and our trainees are undoubtedly our dedicated professionals as well as the backbone of tertiary healthcare services who are labouring tirelessly to uphold the sanctity of their profession. Addressing their grievances and ensuring fair compensation is not just a matter of equity but a testament to the nation's commitment to the wellbeing of its healthcare workforce and the people they serve daily.

Dr Rajib Dey Sarker is a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and an associate fellow at American College of Surgeons

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.