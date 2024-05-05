Staff of Palli Biddyut Samity call for indefinite strike

Staffers protest in front of Palli Biddyut Samity office in Munshiganj on 5 May 2024. Photo: TBS

Almost 40,000 staffers of Palli Biddyut Samity (PBS) have called for an indefinite strike to press home their 16-point demand which includes removing wage and benefit discrimination.

The protest is going on in front of the head office of 80 PBS of the country starting at 9am today (5 May).

The protestors claim they are suffering from various irregularities of the Rural Electrification Board including six months' delay in payscale adjustment, delay in providing 5% special incentive, non-payment of APA bonus at the same rate, non-appointment of linemen and billing assistants required for specific working hours and no fix hours for linemen, not ensuring promotion on time, and not giving permanent employment for contract-based employees at the field level.

They claimed many people are being fired for talking about irregularities. The workers at the field level demanded to stop these long-standing exploitation, torture and oppression, and to implement the uniform salary, benefits and rules for all.

If the demand is not met, they all announced that the movement will continue.