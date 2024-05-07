3 arrested over Kyrgyzstan job scam

The CID arrested three people in connection with the scam. Photo: Courtesy

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested three people in connection with a case filed over a job scam from the capital's Paltan area.

The arrestees are – Ibrahim Mallik Nahid, 35, Sharmin Hossain Labani, 36, and Arifur Rahman Sadi, 24.

According to the CID, the arrestees have extorted crores of taka from more than a hundred victims by luring them for jobs in Kyrgyzstan.

CID Official Azad Rahman, citing the information received in the preliminary investigation, said, "A travel agency named Jannat Trade International ran advertisements on YouTube, offering jobs in Kyrgyzstan for Tk5 lakh. They said the job provides Tk60,000 to 65,000 salary as well as accommodation."

Sona Mia, a rickshaw puller from Rajbari, saw the advertisement on YouTube and later deposited the money to the organisation wishing to turn his luck around.

He got a visa for Kyrgyzstan and a flight ticket in no time.

On 7 April, he went to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to board a flight to Kyrgyzstan.

The immigration police, however, suspended his journey as his documents turned out to be fake.

"In hopes for financial stability, I sold the house, a cow and took a loan of Tk2 lakh from a bank and submitted the money to that agency. When I went to the airport, I found out that I was given fake documents," Sona Mia told The Business Standard.

"Now I have to live in someone else's house. I am unable to support my family while paying the instalments for the loan," he added.

Sona Mia filed a case of human trafficking over the incident with Paltan Police Station on 24 April.