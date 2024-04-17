CID seizes assets worth Tk179cr of 10 drug traffickers

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has seized the assets worth nearly Tk179 crore of 10 drug traffickers after an inquiry into illegal earnings from drug trafficking.

They acquired the assets by selling drugs including yaba, liquor and Phensedyl, CID Director Mohammad Ali Mia revealed this information during a press briefing at the CID headquarters on Wednesday (17 April) afternoon.

He said that they initially investigated 35 cases and found various movable and immovable properties including money deposited in banks, land, houses and flats obtained illegally from the drug trading.

The value of these illegally acquired assets is about Tk178. 44 crore, he added.

Of the cases, the CID has already frozen 9.14 acres of land and 2 houses with an estimated value of Tk8.11 crore in 3 cases.

Another 35.173 acres of land, 12 houses and 1 car with an estimated value of Tk36.82 crores are still in the process of freezing, he added.