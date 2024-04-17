CID seizes assets worth Tk179cr of 10 drug traffickers

Bangladesh

UNB
17 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 10:12 pm

Related News

CID seizes assets worth Tk179cr of 10 drug traffickers

UNB
17 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 10:12 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has seized the assets worth nearly Tk179 crore of 10 drug traffickers after an inquiry into illegal earnings from drug trafficking.

They acquired the assets by selling drugs including yaba, liquor and Phensedyl, CID Director Mohammad Ali Mia revealed this information during a press briefing at the CID headquarters on Wednesday (17 April) afternoon.

He said that they initially investigated 35 cases and found various movable and immovable properties including money deposited in banks, land, houses and flats obtained illegally from the drug trading.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The value of these illegally acquired assets is about Tk178. 44 crore, he added.

Of the cases, the CID has already frozen 9.14 acres of land and 2 houses with an estimated value of Tk8.11 crore in 3 cases.

Another 35.173 acres of land, 12 houses and 1 car with an estimated value of Tk36.82 crores are still in the process of freezing, he added.

Top News

Bangladesh / CID / Drug

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

5h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

9h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

11h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

Xavi furious at referee as Barcelona knocked out by PSG

23m | Videos
What the City Bank MD says about the merger

What the City Bank MD says about the merger

3h | Videos
Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

Israel spent about 39 times more money than Iran to repel attacks

3h | Videos
Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

5h | Videos