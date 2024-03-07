Bailey Road fire likely to have originated from gas cylinder explosion: CID

The fire at a commercial building in the capital's Bailey Road likely to have originated from a gas cylinder explosion, CID chief Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ali Mia said today (7 March).

"The fire most likely originated from a gas cylinder explosion. However, chemical evidence is also being examined to determine whether there were any explosives at the building," Mohammad Ali said at a press conference this afternoon.

He also mentioned that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will submit its report on the Bailey Road fire within a day or two.

"CID's forensic, DNA and chemical teams collected several pieces of evidence from the scene and sent those for lab tests. A report on the fire's cause is likely to be submitted within a day or two," Mohammad Ali said.

The actual cause of the fire will be determined by next week, said the CID chief.

"There was initial speculation that the fire might have originated from the explosion of an electric kettle and a gas cylinder. An investigation committee has been formed by the fire service to conduct a thorough inquiry [over the incident]," he added.

The deadly fire at the Green Cozy Cottage shopping mall on Bailey Road in Dhaka claimed 46 lives so far.

The fire broke out at the "Green Cozy Cottage" building on Bailey Road in the capital around 9:50pm on 29 February, spreading to every floor of the seven-story building, which housed several popular restaurants such as Kacchi Bhai, Fuoco and others.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters formed a five-member committee to investigate the fire incident.