Rickshaw puller dies from suspected heatstroke in Sylhet 

A 50-year-old rickshaw puller died from suspected heatstroke in Sylhet city's Chauhatta area on Saturday (27 April) morning.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hashem, 50, of Sunamganj, said Md Moinuddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station.

Abul Hashem fainted and fell from the rickshaw all of a sudden, around 11:00am, he said.

Traffic police and locals moved his body to a nearby police box, where he died.

The dead body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, added the OC.