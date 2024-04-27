Rickshaw puller dies from suspected heatstroke in Sylhet 

Bangladesh

Rickshaw puller dies from suspected heatstroke in Sylhet 

The deceased was identified as Abul Hashem, 50, of Sunamganj, said Md Moinuddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A 50-year-old rickshaw puller died from suspected heatstroke in Sylhet city's Chauhatta area on Saturday (27 April) morning.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hashem, 50, of Sunamganj, said Md Moinuddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station.

Abul Hashem fainted and fell from the rickshaw all of a sudden, around 11:00am, he said.

Traffic police and locals moved his body to a nearby police box, where he died.

The dead body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, added the OC.

