10,638 candidates pass 46th BCS preliminary test

Bangladesh

UNB
09 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 06:34 pm

Bangladesh Public Service Commission. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Public Service Commission. Photo: Collected

The results of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary test (MCQ type) were published today (9 May).

Altogether 10,638 candidates qualified to participate in the written examination, according to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Public Service Commission (PSC) published the result after a special meeting today.

The results are available at the PSC website: www.bpsc.gov.bd.

The preliminary test of the 46th BCS was held on 26 April.

