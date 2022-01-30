Rice production must be increased at any cost: Razzaque 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 03:39 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque today instructed the scientists, extension workers and concerned officials to escalate the production of rice in the country at any cost.

"Rice is our staple food, thus, we must put in a coordinated and intensive endeavour to increase our rice yield at any cost," the minister said while addressing a meeting to review the implementation of the Annual Development Project (ADP) from the conference room of his ministry on Sunday.

The minister noted that despite record production and the highest ever government stockpile, it is not being possible to put a leash on the hiking price of rice in the country.

"In this situation, we need to expand our paddy cultivation to haor and coastal areas and take the newly invented high productive rice varieties to the fields," Abdur Razzaque suggested.

The minister at the time ordered stringent project supervision to the officials of the ministry.

"Project directors (PDs) are appointed considering various aspects including professional skills, qualifications, leadership and management ability," Abdur Razzaque said while calling on officials not to lobby for becoming PDs.

He also warned that no one should lobby with the wishful thinking of taking unethical advantage and committing irregularities by becoming a PD, instead, every PD must spend the project allocation with utmost transparency and work with honesty, caution and devotion.

According to the meeting held today, the number of ongoing projects under the Ministry of Agriculture in the current fiscal year 2021-22 stands at 71 and the total allocation is Tk2,928 crore.

By December 2021, the progress has been about 32%, which is 6% more than the national average progress. The national average progress, meanwhile, has been 24%.

Among others,  Agriculture Ministry Additional Secretary Md Abdur Rauf, Kamala Ranjan Das, Md Ruhul Amin Talukder, Balai Krishna Hajra, Abdullah Sajjad, other senior officers, organization chiefs and project directors were also present at the review meeting.

