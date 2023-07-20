RFL manufactures helmet for the first time in the country

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 01:38 pm

RFL group has launched motorcycle helmets in the market, for the first time in the country, with the aim of delivering high-quality helmets within the purchasing power of people.

This helmet is being produced in the factory of Durable Plastic Limited, a sister concern of RFL Group, located in Palash, Narsingdi. The factory has an annual production capacity of over 120,000 pieces. Initially, around Tk20 crore has been invested in this factory.

Currently, the annual helmet market in the country is over Tk500 crore. Almost all helmets used in Bangladesh are imported. About 60% of imported helmets come from India and the remaining 40% come from China.

RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, unveiled the cover of "Safemet" branded helmet at a hall in the capital on Thursday.

Addressing the occasion, RN Paul said that helmet is an important accessory for bikers. Apart from ensuring safety, it is mandatory for bikers and pillion riders to wear helmet as per the existing laws of the country. The number of motorcycle users in Bangladesh is increasing day by day due for various reasons including socio-economic conditions, lifestyle changes. For the same reason, the demand for helmets is also rising.

He also said, the helmets available in Bangladesh are almost imported and most of the imported helmets are not of standard quality. The Safemet helmet is BSTI certified, which is the only one in Bangladesh. Standard helmet should be used by everyone during journey. In this context, RFL started helmet business. The main purpose of entering into this business is to deliver high-quality helmets within the purchasing power of people.

During the ceremony, Toukirul Islam, executive director of Durable Plastic Limited, said that the main feature of Safemet helmet is that it is made of advanced ABS shell and PC material. It has high quality belt and locking system. Moreover, there is an advanced ventilation system to ensure the comfort of the user.

He also said that there is a plan to export Safemet helmets after meeting the needs of the country. Some foreign buyers already have visited the factory and expressed their satisfaction with the production system.

Initially two types of helmets will be available in the market. The half face helmet will have a maximum retail price of Tk1,400 and the full face helmet will have a maximum retail price of Tk2,250.

