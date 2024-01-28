Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

Purchasing a good helmet is the best investment that a motorcyclist can make. However, purchasing one is not quite straightforward. Choosing a helmet depends on multiple factors such as weight, style and shape. On top of that, safety certifications can make or break the decision when it comes to helmets.

There are other factors such as shell material, fabric quality and field of vision which make choosing the right helmet difficult. Most make the mistake of purchasing helmets which are cheap, uncertified and just good enough to follow the traffic rules.

But there's a problem, newer bikes are becoming faster and so, the significance of certified helmets is becoming even more evident.

We gauged the best helmets at five different price segments up to Tk25,000 to demonstrate the right one tailored to your budget.

Shark Spartan RS

Shark is one of the most trustworthy brands when it comes to helmets. Although most of its line-up falls under the expensive category, the Spartan RS meets the budget with quality.

With a fibreglass body, the helmet weighs about 1530g at the median size and comes with the latest ECE (Economic Commission for Europe) 22.06 certification. It features an Optical Class-1 visor system which minimises distortion and has Pinlock technology for fog-free vision. It's designed to be an easy fit for the bespectacled riders.

The interior receives a treatment of artificial leather and textiles from Alveotech, which feels premium and comfortable. It also has anti-bacterial, anti-sweat and anti-odour properties.

Price: Tk24,000

Where to buy: Redliners BD

HJC F70

HJC has 50 years of experience in making quality helmets. The F70 is one of the best helmets in their line-up. Though the helmet has an older ECE 22.05 certification, its build quality is unmatched for its budget.

It comes with an integrated sun visor system while the outer visor has both anti-fog and anti-scratch properties. The helmet uses ACS (Advanced Channelling Ventilation System) to ensure continuous air circulation during riding.

The outer shell is made of fibreglass and weighs 1480g. The Double-D chin strap system of the helmet eases the way of wearing it, thus making it a good option for daily commuters. The interior padding of the helmet is also easily removable and washable.

Price: Tk19,500

Where to buy: Vulcan Lifestyle

LS2 Vector II

Vector II is a great value choice from the LS2 lineup. The helmet even won Rider Magazine's Best Buy award. It's also one of the first on the market to be ECE 22.06 certified.

A double-layered fibreglass shell is used for the exterior keeping the median weight at 1500g. It also comes with Pinlock 120 Maxvision technology and a separate sun visor inside. There are multiple air vents on the chin, top and exhaust of the helmet to help the rider to stay cool. On top of that, the breathable and hypoallergenic padding helps the rider to stay sweat-free.

The helmet comes with an emergency release system to remove paddings easily. The strap is also equipped with a micrometric metal buckle to adjust with ease in case of an accident.

Price: Tk15,500

Where to buy: Ignite, Revzila Autos

KYT TT Course

The KYT TT Course is one of the most popular helmet choices in Bangladesh. Apart from the regular ECE 22.05 and DOT (US Department of Transportation) certification, the helmet comes with some in-house safety features which are a segment first and also offers a plethora of unique graphics to go with. Thus, the helmet quickly became a fan favourite ever since Gear X Bangladesh brought it to the country.

The construction of the shell consists of advanced thermoplastic with a mix of thermoplastic resins. In case of any impact, the internal polystyrene shell of TT Course has two sizes which allows a gradual and progressive absorption of the energy produced by the impact.

For ventilation, it has five air intakes on the front and four exhausts. It's also claimed to be wind tunnel tested to ensure good airflow.

It also gets a Pinlock-ready visor to increase vision on foggy rides. The inner padding of the helmet is made of soft breathable bi-elastic fabric with synthetic fibres for better sweat absorption.

Price: Tk11,900

Where to buy: Riders' DNA

MT Stinger-2

The helmet is the revision of one of the popular budget helmets MT Stinger which became a fan favourite for its wide choice of colour and graphic designs. It's one of the most affordable options to come with ECE 22.06 certification.

The outer shell is made of injected thermoplastic, making the helmet weigh 1450g. A wide collar is used to insulate against wind noise. The Stinger-2 also has a micrometric chin strap to release the helmet quickly thus making it a good option for commuters yet again.

A rear spoiler comes built-in which improves the aerodynamics as well as gives it a sporty look. The helmet also supports Pinlock 70 which is a noteworthy option for this price.

Price: Tk6,550

Where to buy: Revmatch, Speedzon