RFL introduces first-ever Bangladesh-made electric bicycle

RFL Group Managing Director RN Paul unveils the new Duranta electric bike at an event in the capital on 8 February, 2024.

RFL has introduced its own locally-manufactured electronic bicycles (e-bikes) into the domestic market, marking a significant milestone as the first such initiative in the country.

RFL Group Managing Director RN Paul unveiled the cover of the "Duranta"-branded electric bicycle manufactured for the first time in the country in the capital on Thursday, aiming to bring affordable electric bicycles to the hands of the local consumers.

Initially, the Duranta E-Rider 101 and Durant E-Rider 201 models will be available in the market.

The maximum retail price of the Duranta E-Rider 101 model will be Tk42,000 and the maximum retail price of the Duranta E-Rider 201 model will be Tk55,000.

Duranta e-bikes will be available across the country through Duranta Sports Gallery and authorised dealers.

The e-bike is being produced in the own factory of Rangpur Metal Industries Limited, a concern of RFL Group, located at Habiganj Industrial Park at Shayestaganj upazila in Habiganj.

The factory has an annual production capacity of around 5,000 units of e-bike.

Addressing the occasion, RN Paul said, e-bikes have gained popularity across the world as a convenient and eco-friendly alternative to traditional bicycles and motorised vehicles.

It is becoming an important accessory for commuting, recreation and transportation, enabling long distance travel with less physical effort.

The use of e-bike has been encouraged in many countries as a sustainable means of transportation, as part of a healthy lifestyle and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Though it is late, the use of e-bike has been started in Bangladesh. It is becoming popular in urban areas of the country.

"Under these circumstances, RFL entered into the e-bike sector. The main objective of entering into this business is to deliver high-quality eco-friendly products within the purchasing power of the people of the country. We hope to get a good response from the customers. Besides, we have a plan to export e-bike after meeting the needs of the country," he said.

Md Mahmudur Rahman, chief operating officer of Rangpur Metal Industries Limited, said, "The main feature of the Duranta E-Bike is that it uses a 36 volt lithium battery, which is being produced in our factory. The e-bike can run at a speed of 25 km per hour. One charge can go up to 45 km effortlessly. It will take about 4-5 hours to be fully charged."

He also said customers will get a six-month warranty for electrical parts on purchasing Duranta e-bike.

Besides, a customer will get four free servicing facilities in the first six months.