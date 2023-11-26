5 must-have motorcycle accessories

If one's a resident of Dhaka or Chattogram then there's no denying the emergence of motorbikes in the country's capital. Taking up at least half of the total road space during peak times, motorbikes have become the most preferred option for commuting among Bangladesh's motorcyclists. Besides, in recent times, there has also been a growing popularity of taking bikes on road trips as well.

However, no matter the convenience, there are always risks associated with riding a bike, whether it be on the highway or when making one's way through the city traffic. Here are five must-have accessories for motorcyclists:

A certified helmet

Going through several tests and regulations, properly certified helmets are designed to protect riders by reducing head impact in the event of a crash. Photo: Collected

A helmet can easily be the single most crucial accessory for any motorcyclist. However, what most local bikers miss is the purchase of a good quality helmet which has proper safety certifications such as DOT, ECE etc.

A helmet is not only meant to safeguard motorcyclists against a police case or to prevent dust from going inside. Going through several tests and regulations, properly certified helmets are designed to protect riders by reducing head impact in the event of a crash. Besides, many helmets come with UV-protected visors which provide the added benefit of preventing the skin from getting exposed to harmful ultraviolet radiation when riding under the harsh sun.

The price of a decent certified helmet can be as low as Tk5,000. The important things to ensure before making the purchase are the authenticity of the certifications, how well-balanced the helmet is and the airflow.

Riding jacket

Riding jackets not only protect the rider's clothes from dust and wind but also protect riders in case of accidents while also looking good. Photo: Collected

A dedicated riding jacket could be made of either leather or textile and is designed to be well insulated at impact points such as elbows, chest, back and shoulders.

Unlike low-budget windbreakers, these riding jackets not only protect the rider's clothes from dust and wind but also protect riders in case of accidents while also looking good.

Riding jackets can vary from summer jackets with lots of ventilation for airflow to completely sealed winter jackets which can provide insulation from cold temperatures and even at times from rain.

Riding gloves

A pair of riding gloves ensures good grip, significantly reducing strain in the palm caused by twisting the throttle for long periods of time. Photo: Collected

This is arguably the most important safety gear after a helmet. A pair of riding gloves ensures good grip, significantly reducing strain in the palm caused by twisting the throttle for long periods of time, both during commuting and highway rides.

Upon reflex, the hand is mostly the first part to touch the road surface in case a rider falls off the bike. This can result in painful blisters which can be avoided by wearing a motorcycle glove, preferably a certified one which can also protect the knuckles as well.

Bluetooth communicator

Bluetooth communicators are designed to allow riders to stay connected to other riders similar to walkie-talkies and can be connected to cell phones to be used as a Bluetooth headset. Photo: Collected

In the age of technology, staying connected while riding is easier than ever before thanks to Bluetooth communication systems designed for motorbike helmets.

These are designed to allow riders to stay connected to other riders similar to walkie-talkies and can be connected to cell phones to be used as a Bluetooth headset. Hence, anything from accessing your favourite Spotify playlist to getting GPS directions to answering calls can now be done without taking your eyes off the road.

Although it comes at the cost of a slightly subpar sound quality, given the convenience and the fact that it doesn't block the ears unlike conventional headsets – it adds to the enhanced safety by keeping you informed without distractions.

A pair of well-protected boots

Helping with gear shifts and protecting feet against anything from dirt, mud and shooting rock chips, boots can provide the stability and protection needed for a safe journey. Photo: Collected

A good pair of boots is more than just a fashion statement. Helping with gear shifts and protecting feet against anything from dirt, mud and shooting rock chips, boots can provide the stability and protection needed for a safe journey.

It doesn't need to be a properly certified riding boot but any shoe that keeps the feet covered during rides can be helpful. Although a proper riding boot does have its perks as those are designed with reinforced ankle support, non-slip soles and durable materials, offering a sturdy foundation for your feet.

In the event of a fall, the right pair of boots can prevent serious injuries to your feet and ankles. Opt for boots that are comfortable for long rides and provide adequate protection against the elements.