Research on diagnosis of tigers begins in Sundarbans

The research on diagnosing the tigers of the Sundarbans and the animals considered as tiger food started last night under a project titled "Sundarbans Tiger Conservation Project" intending to gain a better understanding regarding the diseases of tigers and the bacteria and viruses affected by animal food.

Khulna Divisional Forest Officer of the Sundarbans West Division Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain told BSS today that the activities of the research programme were started last night.

The duration of the research programme is one year and six months with an estimated cost of Tk 2 Crore, Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain said, adding that a team of eight researchers from different universities of the country, headed by Prof Sultan Ahmed of Sylhet Agricultural University, are associated with this research programme.

Dr Abu Naser said, taking 15 days, a total of 250 samples from 65 research points under the four ranges of the Sundarbans will be collected to make the research successful.

He said, the researchers will finalise whether animals like tigers, deer, monkeys, and pigs are infected with any bacteria or viruses. If virus-affected animals are found, those will be vaccinated first for recovery.

Finally, suitable medical steps will be taken for the tigers to prevent those from virus-related diseases, he added.

In the history of Bangladesh, this is the first time to research the diagnosis of animals in the Sundarbans, so, it will be clear whether animals like tigers, deer, monkeys and pigs are infected with any bacteria or virus or not, he said.

Talking to the researchers, it is known that tiger excrement, fur, bones and various body samples of deer, monkey and pig will be collected as samples for the research.

Besides, blood samples will be collected from dogs and cats in the area near the forest. We will try to find out whether the local animals are getting the same type of infection as the tiger, deer, monkey and pig researchers said, adding that they will also research the genetic characteristics of the tigers.

Forest Department sources said the Sundarbans covered an area of 6.17 thousand square kilometres. Out of the area, a total of 4.832 thousand square kilometres is deep forest whereas the swamp area is 1.185 thousand square kilometres.

A total of 289 species of animals live in the Sundarbans. Apart from this, a total of 219 species of aquatic animals live here, Forest Department sources said.