Remarks about the Prophet spark protests in Dhaka

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Leaders and members of different Islamic groups, including Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis and Jamiat Talabaye Arabia, are staged rallies across Dhaka city in protests of the offensive remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Prophet Muhammad.

People started gathering near Baitul Mukarram Masjid, Paltan intersection and Doinik Bangla intersection to join the rallies following Jummah prayers on Friday (17 June).

Large number of law enforcement agency members were also seen taking position in the Baitul Mukarram area to combat any untoward situation.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

However, there have been no reports of violence yet.

Hindu nationalist BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made remarks against Prophet Mohammed and his wife during a televised debate last month. The controversial comments were also shared on social media by Naveen Jindal, who was the media head of the party's Delhi unit.

This sparked a row and drew massive backlash from Gulf countries.

Protest rallies were held across Bangladesh on 10 June and 16 June, protesting the derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.