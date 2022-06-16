Islami Andolan to hand over memorandum to Indian HC protesting offensive remarks on Prophet

Police blocked the Islami Andolan Bangladesh-led protest march towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka when it reached the capital's Shantinagar area. Later, a five-member delegation of the organisation left to hand over a memorandum to the Indian High Commission protesting against the offensive remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Islami Andolan Bangladesh on Thursday (16 June) organised a protest rally against the offensive remarks by suspended BJP leaders on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The rally, led by Islami Andolan Bangladesh chief, Charmonai Pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, started at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Photo: Courtesy

At the end of the rally, a march to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka started at 12pm to submit a memorandum.

Vehicle movement had been stalled in the Baitul Mukarram area as the protesters started gathering in the morning - creating traffic congestion in the adjacent areas.

India has landed in a tight spot following the growing anger in the Islamic world over controversial comments made by two senior officials of the country's ruling party about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The list of nations objecting to remarks against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and his wife - by former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal - grew longer since 7 June as Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan officially protested.

Oman, Libya, Maldives, Indonesia, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Malaysia and Afghanistan also joined the list.

The remark of Hindu nationalist BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made during a televised debate last month sparked a row and drew a massive backlash from Gulf countries. The issue was later shared on social media by Naveen Jindal, who was the media head of the party's Delhi unit.

Protest rallies were held across Bagladesh on Friday (10 June), protesting the derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The protest rallies were held under the banner of various political, social and Islami organisations after Friday prayers.

Photo: Courtesy

Protests were reported from almost all mosques in Dhaka on Friday. One of the largest protest rallies was organised by Islami Andolan Bangladesh in the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area. At the rally, Islami Andolan Naib Amir Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim demanded the adoption of a motion of condemnation in the current session of parliament over the BJP leaders' offensive comments against Prophet Muhammad.

He also said the party will bring out a procession and submit a memorandum to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on 16 June, protesting at the remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

"A number of Muslim countries across the world have already protested against the insulting remarks made about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), but Bangladesh has not yet condemned or protested the remarks," said Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, adding, "Therefore, we will submit a memorandum to the Indian High Commission on 16 June."

Picture: Courtesy

Several political parties and organisations, including Khelafat Majlis, Islami Oikya Jote, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, also held rallies to protest the offensive comments against the Prophet of Islam.

Some of the protesters were seen hurling shoes at and burning effigies of Nupur Sharma and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maulana Moinuddin Ruhi, central joint secretary general of Islami Okiya Jote and president of the party's Chattogram city unit, called for a boycott of Indian products in protest against the derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad by the BJP leaders.

Protests were also reported at mosques in Dhaka's Savar upazila, Gazipur, Cumilla, Sylhet, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Barisal.