Five young scientists to contest in int'l astronomy event in China

Bangladesh Astronomical Association and the Russian embassy have jointly organised the 18th Bangladesh Astro-Olympiad this month. Five finalists from the national contest will be sent to China for the international event during 6-14 November.

Starting on 30 August, the online registration process will end on 14 September, the Bangladesh Astro-Olympiad National Committee said at a press conference in the capital on Tuesday. Students aged 14-18 can apply free of cost. Based on their ages, the teenager candidates will be placed in two categories: junior and senior. An online examination will be held on 16 September to select fifteen candidates from each group. The total 30 candidates will take part in an examination at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in the capital on 23 September.

All the examinees of 23 September will be provided with certificates. In total, 10 teenaged prodigies, five from the junior and five from the senior groups, will be selected for the final screening. After the final screening, five candidates will be sent to Beijing, China on the prospects of finding an appropriate sponsor.

Aspiring participants can register online via the link: http://www.astronomybangla.com/olympiad2023/