Hajj registration deadline extended till 31 December

Bangladesh

UNB
10 December, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 08:32 pm

Related News

Hajj registration deadline extended till 31 December

UNB
10 December, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 08:32 pm
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The government has extended the hajj registration deadline for 2024 until 31 December in a bid to avoid last time hassle.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a notice signed by assistant secretary of the Ministry Tafiqul Islam on Sunday.

According to the notice, the list of devotees should be sent to the Saudi government by January 7 and if the authorities don't receive the final list, it will be difficult to get a tent in Mina at a convenient place.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

To avoid such hassle, the Religious Affairs Ministry decided to extend the deadline for hajj registration.

The server for the registration will automatically be stopped once the registration quota is finished, it added.

Those who want to perform Hajj, have to deposit Tk 2.05 lakh for registration and the rest need to be deposited by 29 February 2024.

If any devotee fails to perform hajj then the money deposited for registration purposes will not be returned.

Hajj-2024 will be held on 9th day of Zilhaj (16 June) depending on moon sighting.

Like this year, a total of 1,27,198 devotees can perform hajj next year. Of them, 10,198 can perform hajj under government management while the rest under private management.

The government on 2 November announced the Hajj packages for 2024, reducing the cost by Tk92,450.

Intending pilgrims have to pay Tk5,78,840 under general package, and Tk9,36,320 under special package.

The hajj registration process began on 15 November.

Top News

Hajj / Ministry of Religious Affairs / registration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

6h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

7h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

13h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

1h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

22m | TBS World
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

2h | TBS World
Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

3h | TBS Round Table