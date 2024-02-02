Hajj registration deadline extended again till 6 Feb

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The government has again extended the hajj registration deadline for 2024 until 6 February in a bid to avoid last time hassle.

The Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notice in this regard on Friday.

According to the notice, those who want to perform Hajj, have to deposit Tk 2.05 lakh for primary registration and the rest need to be deposited by February 29, 2024 for final registration.

Hajj-2024 will be held on 9th day of Zilhaj (June 16) depending on moon sighting.

Like this year, a total of 127,198 devotees can perform hajj next year and of them, 10,198 can perform hajj under government management while the rest under private management.

The government on November 2 announced the Hajj packages for 2024, reducing the cost by Tk 92,450.

Intending pilgrims have to pay Tk 5,78,840 under general package, and Tk 9,36,320 under special package.

The hajj registration process began on November 15.