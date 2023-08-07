Decision on registering 2 new parties after reviewing arguments: EC

The Election Commission will decide on the registration of two new political parties after reviewing the arguments and objections presented by the plaintiffs and the defendants at a hearing held on Monday.

"After reviewing the arguments, the commission will take a final decision on the registration," EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told the media after the hearing.

The commission earlier shortlisted Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) for registration, and later sought to hear any complaints against the parties.

A total of three complaints were filed against these two parties.

Lawyer Abu Nasher Khan filed an application to deny registration to BNM, claiming the party is a "bogus organisation".

At the hearing, lawyer Abu Nasher Khan said BNM failed to fulfil any conditions for registration. "The Election Commission will break its oath if this "bogus organisations" are allowed to be registered as political parties."

The defendant, BNM joint convener Barrister M Sarwar Hossain, said the complaint was filed as revenge.

Besides, one complaint was brought against BSP for illegally occupying land. The party chairman's brother Shahzada Syed Sahid Uddin Ahmad Maizbhandari and two sisters filed the complaint.

At the hearing, he complained that his brother – Supreme Party chief Syed Saifuddin Ahmad – had occupied their ancestral property and made it a political party office.

The other complaint against BSP was filed by Lion Abdul Qadir Jilani, founding president of Bangladesh Shromojibi Party (BSP).

Lion Abdul Qadir Jilani said BSP has suddenly appeared and started using the same abbreviation as his party's.

He also said the BSP chairman wants to make the religious institution a political tool.

However, Bangladesh Supreme Party office secretary Ibrahim Mia said they had fulfilled all the conditions for registration and denied all the allegations.

All of the plaintiffs and defendants told the media that the commission had heard their statements and a decision will come after reviewing the hearing.