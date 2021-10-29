RAOWA reunion held in capital 

Retired Armed Forces Officers' Welfare Association (RAOWA) on Thursday organised a reunion of working and retired members of the armed forces and their families.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest, said a press release from Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR).

The event was held at Helmet Hall in the RAWOA Complex at Mohakhali in the capital.

In his speech, Shafiuddin Ahmed wished RAOWA's continued progress and well-being.

RAWOA Club Secretary General Lt Colonel Md Kamrul Islam (Retd) introduced the executive committee members at the event.

RAOWA Chairman Maj Gen Alauddin MA Wadud (Retd), Vice Chairman Maj Gen Kamruzzaman (Retd), Commodore Md Khurshid Malik (Retd) and Air Commodore Anisur Rahman (Retd) also addressed the event.

