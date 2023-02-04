High risk pregnancy foundation holds second reunion

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

High risk pregnancy and premature birth foundation holds its second reunion at a restaurant in Capital's Dhanmondi on Friday. 

Members, register, moderators of the foundation were present among doctors at the reunion.

Tasnuva Islam, founder of the High risk pregnancy and premature birth foundation inaugurated the reunion ceremony while Dr Muhib Muhammad Kabir, Dr Chowdhury Asif Hasan, Dr Lutfia Akter were present as the chief guests.

Nuzhat Tabassum jafrin, founder of the Home made food for babies by jafrin, attended the reunion as the special guest.

