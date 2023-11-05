BSMMU Alumni Association reunion on 28 November

The reunion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Alumni Association will be held on 28 November.

The programme will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Agargaon, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said at a press conference today (5 November).

Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury will be present as the chief guest in this event, reads a press release.

This will be the first reunion in the history of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Member Secretary of BSMMU Alumni Association Professor Dr Shahidullah Sabuj said, "It is our aim to provide a beautiful reunion with everyone through a perfect arrangement. Everyone's cooperation and spontaneous participation can make this event the most beautiful and successful."

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the registration process. Registration can be done online and offline (directly by coming to Alumni Office). There has already been a huge response from the participants.

All those who have completed degrees like MD, MS, MPhil, Diploma, MPH, MBBS, BSC, MSc etc. from this university and former IPGM&R can participate in this event. Faculty members of the university are also members of this alumni association.

