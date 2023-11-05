BSMMU Alumni Association reunion on 28 November

Corporates

Press Release
05 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

BSMMU Alumni Association reunion on 28 November

Press Release
05 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 10:24 pm
BSMMU Alumni Association reunion on 28 November

The reunion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Alumni Association will be held on 28 November.

The programme will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Agargaon, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said at a press conference today (5 November).

Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury will be present as the chief guest in this event, reads a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This will be the first reunion in the history of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Member Secretary of BSMMU Alumni Association Professor Dr Shahidullah Sabuj said, "It is our aim to provide a beautiful reunion with everyone through a perfect arrangement. Everyone's cooperation and spontaneous participation can make this event the most beautiful and successful."

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the registration process. Registration can be done online and offline (directly by coming to Alumni Office). There has already been a huge response from the participants. 

All those who have completed degrees like MD, MS, MPhil, Diploma, MPH, MBBS, BSC, MSc etc. from this university and former IPGM&R can participate in this event. Faculty members of the university are also members of this alumni association.
 

BSMMU / reunion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

10h | Wheels
Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

15h | Panorama
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

15h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

4h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

3h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

5h | TBS Today
Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

9h | TBS World