Buet alumni reunion held in Ctg

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 11:34 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A reunion of the former students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) was held in Chattogram on 27 January.

The event was hosted by Buet Club Chattogram.

Alumni of BUET's 1965 batch to 2016 batch participated in the reunion at Chattogram Club's swimming pool premises. 

Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) chairman Zahirul Alam Dubash inaugurated the day-long event by cutting a cake and releasing pigeons and balloons in presence of the alumni.

A raffle draw and a musical event were also arranged as a part of the day-long reunion.

