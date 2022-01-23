Rain likely in places of the country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places over the country, a met release said today.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Dhaka divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions, said the met release issued for 24-hour commencing at 9 this morning.

Light to moderate fog may occur at some places over the country during midnight to morning. Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by two to three degrees Celsius over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 29.5 degrees Celsius at Teknaf and minimum temperature today was 11.5 degrees Celsius at Sitakunda. The sun sets at 5.38 pm today and rises at 6.42 am tomorrow in the capital.