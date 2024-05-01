'Very severe heatwave' grips 7 districts, says BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (1 May) said seven districts, including Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat, and Satkhira, have been experiencing extreme hot weather, with a 'very severe' heatwave sweeping over them.

According to the Met Office bulletin, "a very severe heat wave is sweeping Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat, and Satkhira, and a severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Narayangonj, Noagaon, Sirajgonj, Dinajpur, and the rest of Khulna division."

Besides, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping elsewhere over the country, and it may continue.

Meanwhile, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, it added.

The weather may remain mainly dry, with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere in the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was 43.8 degrees Celsius at Jashore, and the minimum temperature today was 22.7 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur.

The country's maximum rainfall for the past 24 hours until 6am today was 53 millimeters in Sylhet.

A trough of low lies from West Bengal to the North-west Bay across the southwestern part of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the discomfort could linger due to the rise in moisture incursion.