'Very severe heatwave' grips 7 districts, says BMD

Environment

UNB
01 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 03:06 pm

Related News

'Very severe heatwave' grips 7 districts, says BMD

UNB
01 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 03:06 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (1 May) said seven districts, including Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat, and Satkhira, have been experiencing extreme hot weather, with a 'very severe' heatwave sweeping over them.

According to the Met Office bulletin, "a very severe heat wave is sweeping Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat, and Satkhira, and a severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Narayangonj, Noagaon, Sirajgonj, Dinajpur, and the rest of Khulna division."

Besides, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping elsewhere over the country, and it may continue.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, it added.

The weather may remain mainly dry, with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere in the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was 43.8 degrees Celsius at Jashore, and the minimum temperature today was 22.7 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur.

The country's maximum rainfall for the past 24 hours until 6am today was 53 millimeters in Sylhet.

A trough of low lies from West Bengal to the North-west Bay across the southwestern part of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the discomfort could linger due to the rise in moisture incursion.

Bangladesh / Top News

Heatwave / heat / Weather / Weather forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

7h | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

1d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

Now | Videos
Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

2h | Videos
Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

19h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

21h | Videos