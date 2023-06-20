Rain likely in country over 24 hours, BMD predicts

Bangladesh

UNB
20 June, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 01:18 pm

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, over 24 hours, starting from 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions; and moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," the Met Office said.

The highest 125 mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet district in the country in 24 hours till 6 am on Tuesday.

Rain may continue across the country over the next 72 hours, BMD also said.

Meanwhile, a trough of westerly low lies over India's West Bengal to north Bay across the southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over north Bay, the BMD weather bulletin reads.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country, it added. The country's highest temperature was recorded at 35.3 degrees Celsius on Monday in Rajshahi.

