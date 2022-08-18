Rain with gusty wind likely, says Met office

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 10:26 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Light to moderate rain or showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours starting from 6.00pm Thursday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said.

According to the Met office's regular bulletin on Thursday, different parts of the Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi, and Dhaka divisions may witness light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty wind.

Besides, different areas in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions are likely to experience moderately heavy to heavy rainfalls.

A mild heat wave is currently sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions and it may abate from many places following the rainfall, said the Met office.

The weather bulletin also said the day temperature on Friday may fall by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius over the country. Night temperature too may fall by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the southern part and it may fall slightly elsewhere over the country.  

According to meteorologists, low pressure has formed over Northeast Bay and the adjoining area and is currently staying there as a well-marked low.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius at Mymensingh and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.0 degrees Celsius at Kutubdia.

6 degrees Celsius more heat than usual

According to the Met office, the country is experiencing 6 degrees Celsius more heat than usual.

Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik said "Dhaka's normal maximum temperature at this time of the year is expected to be 31.6 degrees Celsius. And it is supposed to be 31.4 degrees Celsius outside Dhaka.

"However, on Thursday, the highest temperature in Dhaka was 37.1 degrees Celsius."

July, the main month of rainfall in the country, has received 42% less rain than the usual amount. Figures for August are not yet available, but the forecast for this month also calls for below-normal rainfall. It was the same in June.

Meanwhile, the drought situation was recorded to be the worse in the Chattogram Division with only 32.2% of normal rainfall.

Overall, 523mm of rainfall is considered to be the usual amount in July, but this year the recorded amount was only 211mm.

