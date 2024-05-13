Rain likely in Dhaka, 6 other divisions

Environment

BSS
13 May, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 01:38 pm

Related News

Rain likely in Dhaka, 6 other divisions

BSS
13 May, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 01:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers for Dhaka, Rangpur, and five other divisions in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today (13 May).

This weather pattern includes rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind which is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet divisions.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius and night temperature may rise slightly over the country," said a weather bulletin issued this morning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius jointly at Ishurdi and Chuadanga, and the minimum temperature today was 21.2 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 31mm at Hatiya.

The sun sets at 6:33pm today and rises at 5:17am tomorrow in the capital.

Bangladesh / Top News

rain / Rain forecast / Weather forecast / Bangladesh Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

4h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

3h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

17h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi mangoes to hit market on 15 May

Rajshahi mangoes to hit market on 15 May

42m | Videos
BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

1h | Videos
The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

2h | Videos
Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

3h | Videos