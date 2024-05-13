Rain likely in Dhaka, 6 other divisions

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers for Dhaka, Rangpur, and five other divisions in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today (13 May).

This weather pattern includes rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind which is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet divisions.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius and night temperature may rise slightly over the country," said a weather bulletin issued this morning.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius jointly at Ishurdi and Chuadanga, and the minimum temperature today was 21.2 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 31mm at Hatiya.

The sun sets at 6:33pm today and rises at 5:17am tomorrow in the capital.