Sizzling weather to return to Dhaka, other parts of country from tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 03:27 pm

Temperatures are expected to rise to 35°C in Dhaka from tomorrow (14 May), reaching its peak this week at 38 °C on Friday

Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Representational image. Photo: Reuters

The cooler days brought by recent rains and thunderstorms appear to be over from tomorrow. 

Temperatures are expected to rise to 35°C in Dhaka from tomorrow (14 May), reaching its peak this week at 38 °C on Friday, according to BBC Weather.

Temperatures in Dhaka have peaked at 34°C consistently from Saturday(11 May) to today(13 May).

Humidity and low wind speeds indicate it will likely feel hotter, up to 41°C.

Last week temperatures dipped significantly due to the presence of several storms, with the highest recorded temperature on Sunday(5 May) before diving to an average 30°C peak during daytime between Monday(6 May) and Wednesday (8 May).

Bangladesh suffered through a record breaking heat wave through all of April, during which temperatures reached 48.2°. This heatwave resulted in school closures and deaths throughout the country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department(BMD) has not issued a heatwave warning so far.

Observations from multiple sources, however, indicate a rise in temperature this week.

As of yesterday's 24-hour weather report from the BMD, the highest recorded temperature in Bangladesh during the daytime was 35.5°C in both Rajshahi and Khulna.

The BMD report indicated an average increase in temperature of one to two degrees in the next two days.

