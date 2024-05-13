Sizzling weather to return to Dhaka, other parts of country from tomorrow

The cooler days brought by recent rains and thunderstorms appear to be over from tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 35°C in Dhaka from tomorrow (14 May), reaching its peak this week at 38 °C on Friday, according to BBC Weather.

Temperatures in Dhaka have peaked at 34°C consistently from Saturday(11 May) to today(13 May).

Humidity and low wind speeds indicate it will likely feel hotter, up to 41°C.

Last week temperatures dipped significantly due to the presence of several storms, with the highest recorded temperature on Sunday(5 May) before diving to an average 30°C peak during daytime between Monday(6 May) and Wednesday (8 May).

Bangladesh suffered through a record breaking heat wave through all of April, during which temperatures reached 48.2°. This heatwave resulted in school closures and deaths throughout the country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department(BMD) has not issued a heatwave warning so far.

Observations from multiple sources, however, indicate a rise in temperature this week.

As of yesterday's 24-hour weather report from the BMD, the highest recorded temperature in Bangladesh during the daytime was 35.5°C in both Rajshahi and Khulna.

The BMD report indicated an average increase in temperature of one to two degrees in the next two days.