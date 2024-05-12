BMD predicts rain for Dhaka, 6 other divisions over 24 hours

UNB
12 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 12:03 pm

File photo of rain in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
File photo of rain in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts rain or thundershowers for Dhaka, Rangpur, and five other divisions starting from 9am today (12 May), and continuing over the next 24 hours.

This weather pattern includes Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions, where gusty or squally winds are expected to accompany the rainfall. The Chattogram division will also see some activity, with fewer places affected and potential hail in isolated areas.

The BMD bulletin noted that several areas across these seven divisions will likely experience significant thunderstorm activity paired with temporary gusty or squally winds and isolated hails could occur.



Temperatures across the country are predicted to remain stable during the day and at night. Over the past 24 hours, Rajshahi recorded the country's highest temperature at 34.7 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was observed in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar, at 21.2 degrees Celsius.

Dhaka reported the most significant rainfall, measuring up to 87mm. Residents in affected divisions are advised to prepare for adverse weather conditions and stay updated on further forecasts from the BMD.



