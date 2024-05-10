Rain likely over country

Bangladesh

BSS
10 May, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 11:40 am

Related News

Rain likely over country

BSS
10 May, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 11:40 am
File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB
File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at many places in five divisions, including Dhaka, and at a few places in the other three divisions.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," said a met office forecast for the next 72 hours begins from 9am today.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal to North Bay.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius in the Jashore district, and today's minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius was recorded jointly in Faridpur and Rangpur districts.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded at 24 millimetres (mm) at Tetulia.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 06.32 pm today and rises at 05.18 am tomorrow in the capital.

Environment / Top News

Weather forecast / Rain forecast / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

3h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

4h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

13h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

2h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

15h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

14h | Videos