Rain likely over country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at many places in five divisions, including Dhaka, and at a few places in the other three divisions.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," said a met office forecast for the next 72 hours begins from 9am today.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal to North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius in the Jashore district, and today's minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius was recorded jointly in Faridpur and Rangpur districts.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded at 24 millimetres (mm) at Tetulia.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 06.32 pm today and rises at 05.18 am tomorrow in the capital.