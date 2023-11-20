RAB arrests 7 for arson, vandalism during hartals, blockades in Dhaka

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 11:55 am

BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties have been calling countrywide blockades since 31 October during which there have been numerous incidents of vandalism and arson.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven in and around Dhaka for arson and vandalism during the blockades and hartals.

Five of them were arrested by RAB-2 from Keraniganj and different areas of Dhaka for arson and vandalism in the capital's Mohammadpur, Adabar, Dhanmondi and Newmarket areas, reads a press release of RAB.

The arrested include Md Rakib Sheikh, joint convenor of Adabar police station unit of Jubo Dal, the instigator behind many arson attacks and accused in eight cases.

The others arrested are - Md Masum, 32, Md Alamgir, 38, Md Russel, 38 and Jahangir Alam, 55.

425 units of RAB deployed in country on second day of hartal

Meanwhile, RAB-3 arrested two members of Chhatra Dal while they were preparing for vandalism in the Motijheel AGB Colony Kachabazar area of the capital.

There have been many cases regarding the incidents following by a number of arrests across the country.

