425 RAB units, 231 BGB platoons deployed in country on second day of hartal

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) deployed 425 units and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) deployed 231 platoons across the country on the second day of hartal on Monday.

Of the total units 145 have been deployed in Dhaka, said RAB Legal and Media wing Deputy Director ANM Emran Khan in a media release.

In order to ensure the security of passengers and goods, RAB is also escorting long-distance public transport and cargo transport to their destinations in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, RAB arrested seven people in connection with vandalism and arson during the ongoing blockades and hartals.

The Border Guard Bangladesh has deployed 231 platoons across the country to maintain the law and order situation of the country on the second day of the hartal called by BNP-Jamaat and allies.

Of the total units, 28 platoons were deployed in Dhaka and its surrounding districts.

BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties have called for multiple countrywide hartals and blockades since 30 October.

During these political programmes there have been numerous incidents of vandalism and arson across the country.