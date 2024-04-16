9 more alleged 'KNF operatives' arrested with arms in Bandarban

In response to the recent bank robbery, abduction and criminal activities in Bandarban district, the ongoing joint operation led by Bangladesh Army allegedly arrested nine more operatives of militant group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) with nine arms in a hilly remote area under Ruma upazila of the district on Tuesday.

A media release of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) confirmed the matter saying the KNF members were also arrested with ammunitions during the drive.

On 2 April, the separatist group kidnapped Bandarban's Ruma upazila branch Sonali Bank manager Md Nezam Uddin and tried to loot Tk1.5 crore from the vault of the branch. But they were unable to take the money.

They also carried out robberies at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank branches in Thanchi upazila of Bandarban on the following day.

Later, senior officials of the home ministry, security forces and administration visited the area.

So far, eight cases have been filed with Ruma and Thanchi police stations.

On 7 April, the joint operation led by the army launched in the hilly district and arrested a good number of the KNF members including its chief coordinator Cheusim Bawm since then.