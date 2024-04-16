9 more alleged 'KNF operatives' arrested with arms in Bandarban

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 09:18 pm

Related News

9 more alleged 'KNF operatives' arrested with arms in Bandarban

A media release of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) confirmed the matter saying the KNF members were also arrested with ammunitions during the drive

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 09:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In response to the recent bank robbery, abduction and criminal activities in Bandarban district, the ongoing joint operation led by Bangladesh Army allegedly arrested nine more operatives of militant group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) with nine arms in a hilly remote area under Ruma upazila of the district on Tuesday.

A media release of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) confirmed the matter saying the KNF members were also arrested with ammunitions during the drive.

On 2 April, the separatist group kidnapped Bandarban's Ruma upazila branch Sonali Bank manager Md Nezam Uddin and tried to loot Tk1.5 crore from the vault of the branch. But they were unable to take the money.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They also carried out robberies at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank branches in Thanchi upazila of Bandarban on the following day.

Later, senior officials of the home ministry, security forces and administration visited the area.

So far, eight cases have been filed with Ruma and Thanchi police stations.

On 7 April, the joint operation led by the army launched in the hilly district and arrested a good number of the KNF members including its chief coordinator Cheusim Bawm since then.

Top News

Bangladesh / Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

10h | Habitat
The market now offers a plethora of options, including fibre, metal, yarn, cloth, wood, and plastic bangles, and shoppers can choose from a wide array of 40-50 different designs. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The immortal chime of churis

12h | Panorama
An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

1d | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

5h | Videos
How will you buy insurance from a bank

How will you buy insurance from a bank

2h | Videos
Employment in discarded cigarette packs

Employment in discarded cigarette packs

8h | Videos
Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

23h | Videos