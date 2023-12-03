Public will not allow polls without caretaker govt: Rizvi

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the public will not allow polls without a caretaker government.

At the end of a march on the first day of the BNP's ninth phase of blockade today (3 December), he also accused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of lacking patriotism and being willing to "sell the country" just to stay in power.

The march, organised by the Matshajibi Dal and led by Rizvi, started from Kakrail and ended at the Shantinagar intersection in the morning.

"The integrity and sovereignty of the nation are of no concern to her [prime minister]," Rizvi said.

He also sai, "The Awami League government is attempting to conduct elections with their closed ones [amra o mamura style], which the people of Bangladesh will not allow."

BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and a few other parties are once again enforcing a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade on Sunday and Monday to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration.

They also demand the withdrawal of the election schedule and the release of Khaleda Zia and other senior BNP leaders.